After a frustrating TT in 2022, Ashcourt Racing’s Lee Johnston is hoping that a switch from BMW to Honda machinery for the 1,000cc classes will galvanize his efforts this June.
He and his team have purchased ex-Glenn Irwin Fireblades from the official Honda Racing outfit, and is set to campaign the bikes in the Superbike and Senior races.
Winner of the opening Supersport race in 2019, Johnston is hoping the switch will elevate him further up the leaderboard in the big bike races and complement his challenge in the Supersport and Supertwin events where he’ll again be amongst the favourites for honours.
‘We had a bit of trouble with the big bikes last year, electrical issues and the like, which was a real shame as I was running in the top four in both the Superbike and Superstock races,’ explained Johnston. ‘Being that high up only to run into problems was very frustrating.’
Johnston is likely to contest some early season British Superstock Championship rounds, along with the British Supersport Championship on his familiar Yamaha R6.
At the TT he will also compete in the two Supertwin races and is hopeful of being more competitive this year on his Aprilia RS660.
‘We finished second in 2022 but didn’t really deserve a podium, so we’ve been developing the bike over the winter to get some more power out of it. I want to be competitive and be genuinely ‘in’ the race this time around so as to bridge the gap to the front runners.
‘I’m not sure if the Patons Hickman and Dunlop rode last year will be in the race, but you’ve got to do 120mph to win the race no matter what you’re riding so that’ll be the aim.’