Libby Priest was crowned Manx Masters champion for the second time at Manx Harness Club on Sunday.
It proved to be a memorable weekend for the Priest family who all finished amongst the rosettes.
This event had made a comeback under Libby’s previous time as chairwoman and this year’s competition was held at Ballacallin Mooar in Marown, featuring a field of seven entries.
Starting on Saturday with the dressage and cones, the opening day took place in glorious sunshine.
Libby topped the Manx Masters after day one, finishing in pole position in both dressage and cones phases. In the latter, she finished joint top with her sister Kate Duggan and the dressage phase saw her niece Beth Turner-Priest finish second.
Sunday saw the cross-country phase played out under downcast conditions with some wonderful new obstacles introduced, including a water obstacle and another one kindly supported by Paddy at Langness Maintenance Services Ltd.
This saw Turner-Priest putting up some quick times and winning this phase, with Lynda Christian and Libby finishing in joint second.
Afterwards, current chairwoman Hilary Cleverly gave a quick speech thanking the competitors, Libby, Michael and team for organising this year’s event, the judges Jenifer Gilbey and Maria Hough.
Thanks also went to scorers Kendra Lace and Barbara O’Leary, and Ali Exon and Jean McKeig for serving refreshments for competitors and spectators alike, as well as the volunteers who stewarded for the marathon phase.
Also announced was the forthcoming schedule, with Ballavartyn Equestrian Centre secured for the winter series once more and an AGM to be held at the Creg Ny Baa.
Rosettes were presented to the top four competitors in each section and overall, plus there was an additional rosette that went to Turner-Priest for winning the Mini Masters.
Results (overall): 1, Libby Priest (Monty/Ollie); 2, Beth Turner-Priest (Acorn); 3, Kate Duggan (Daz); 4, Sharon Maternaghan (Dellboy).
