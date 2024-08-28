The clock is ticking to get your name down for next month’s MFX End to End Walk.
The closing date for entries is this Sunday, September 1, with the race itself taking place on Sunday, September 15.
The annual event, which is contested over an undulating 39.22-mile course that extends from one end of the island to the other, starts at 8am at the Point of Ayre lighthouse on the north-east coast, finishing at The Sound, the island’s most south-westerly point.
It is open to walkers of all abilities who are over 17 years old on the day of the race.
Competitors have 10 hours 30 minutes to complete the course, which travels through Kirk Michael, Dalby, Peel and Cregneash.
The Lieutenant Governor, Sir John Lorimer, has confirmed that he will be taking part in this year’s event.
For the last couple of years the event has been supported by MFX, the island-based international currency specialists, who have taken up a three-year main sponsorship of the race walk.
Race secretary, Tony Mackintosh, said it would be great if entries for next month’s walk exceeded last year’s bumper level.
He said: ‘There’s still time to enter as individuals or in teams of three.
‘The End to End is a competitive but convivial event – it’s a great way to test yourself over an undulating course, whilst taking in the island’s wonderful landscapes.
‘We look forward to welcoming to the start line both seasoned competitors and first timers.’
The entry fee is £35.