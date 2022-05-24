Lighthouses Challenge has a new sponsor on July 3

The organisers of the Zurich Lighthouses Challenge are encouraging eBikers, commuters and leisure cyclists to sign up soon for the event on Sunday, July 3.

Over the past 10 years it has attracted thousands of riders of all abilities from on and off-island.

With a new title sponsor on board and a different organiser, Ollie Last, the event is entering a slightly different era.

‘The Zurich Lighthouses Challenge continues to offer distances that suit all types of cyclists, with routes that are designed to represent a challenge,’ said Ollie.

‘We’re keen to encourage anyone with an interest in cycling to take part who may not have taken part in an organised ride before.

‘The shortest of the three routes available is the 26-mile Quarter-Circle p/b DotPerformance – which is ideal for beginners because it’s an achievable goal with a ride from Douglas to Port Erin designed for cyclists that may be new to this type of challenge.

‘There will be lots of first-timers on the start line, and the great thing about events like this is that riders support one another to help everyone get to the finish. So if you’ve always thought about taking part in a big event, now’s your chance.’

Quarter-Circle entry includes a train ride back to Douglas and medals for all finishers.

To enter go to www.lighthouseschallenge.im or look on Facebook. Riders aged under 16 can take part as long as they are accompanied by an adult.

The two other routes are more of a challenge – the 57-mile Half-Circle route and the main 100-mile Full-Circle.

Entry for all riders includes a feed stations, T-shirt, medal, post-ride massage and electronic timing. Riders will also be supported by a motorcycle ‘service course’ team who provide help with mechanical problems, plus there’s a ‘broom wagon’ to sweep up anyone who can’t complete the ride.