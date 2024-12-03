Martyn’s overall time for the extremely challenging race was 14hr 55min 39sec and his splits were 1:10.18 for the swim (64th best), followed by a 15 minute transition, then 7:23.02 for the cycle (73rd) and a 12 minute transition, finishing with a time of 5:40.34 for the marathon, much of it on gravel lakeside tracks and roads (ranked 110th).