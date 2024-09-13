Vagabonds Rugby Club is being sponsored this season for a 10th year by Sure.
Over the last decade, the telecommunications company has sponsored events and team kits for the Vagabonds men’s first XV, including a special commemorative 50th anniversary kit in 2015.
Since its inception in 1965, the club has developed into a key part of the Isle of Man’s sporting community.
Club chairperson John Cannan said: ‘Vagabonds are delighted to have had a highly-successful partnership with Sure over the last 10 years.
‘Sure’s generous, consistent and unwavering support has been the cornerstone of our community rugby club and enabled us to thrive and provide competitive rugby in the English leagues for both our men’s and women’s teams.
‘The company’s fantastic support over the decade has enabled the club’s teams to have played a combined total of over 300 league matches and greatly assisted Vagabonds in developing the best rugby facilities in the island.’
‘We at Vagabonds are very proud of our successful partnership with Sure, and we are looking forward to continuing our strong links well into the future.’
Sure chief executive Mike Phillips added: ‘We’re extremely proud to be marking 10 years of sponsorship with the Vagabonds team. We know our support helps the Vagas maximise their potential, and in doing so enhances their profile within the Isle of Man and further afield.
‘Vagas demonstrate their unwavering commitment in every game and training session, which is one of many reasons we take pride in supporting them.
‘The more than 40-stong club are a credit to the island and we admire their approach to community building and connecting the community through rugby.’