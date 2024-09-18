FC Isle of Man footballer Luke Murray has been forced to stop playing for the Ravens on medical grounds.
The talented attacker caught the eye of BBC’s Match of the Day when he scored an outrageous overhead kick against West Didsbury and Chorlton a couple of seasons ago.
Unfortunately though, he has remained sidelined for most of the last two years after being diagnosed with a heart problem, only playing the odd game here and there for the Ravens and locally for Corinthians and St John’s.
Now, the player has released a statement via FC Isle of Man confirming that he will no longer play for the Ravens, but will hopefully remain involved in a different role.
Murray commented: ‘Some may know that I’ve been struggling with my heart for a few years now, which is why I’ve been in and out of football for a couple of seasons.
‘This is something I’ve struggled with since I was around 18, and, to some degree, have been able to manage.My diagnosis is exercise induced supraventricular tachycardia (or SVT).
‘To date, I’ve had three electrophysiological (EP) studies, each with cardiac ablation, at Liverpool Heart and Chest Hospital in efforts to identify and treat my condition.
‘Despite their best efforts, these procedures have been ineffective and I continue to have frequent and, rather uncomfortable, episodes of SVT when playing.
‘In addition to these procedures, I’ve tried certain medication to manage the symptoms, and, whilst the medication reduces the symptoms to some extent, I continue to experience severe episodes of SVT.
‘I told myself at the beginning of the season that I’d give it one last shot and try to push through and manage my symptoms.
‘Unfortunately, I’ve come to realise that it’s not something I can manage effectively and, as well as this, it has a detrimental effect on the team’s performance as well as my own.
‘With this in mind, and taking into account the physical demands of the league, I’ve been left with no real choice other than to stop playing for FCIoM. It’s not a decision I’ve taken lightly, and I’m devastated.
‘I hope to stay involved with the club in some capacity and I also hope to continue playing at the local level to some degree, as long as this is something I can manage in the long term. ‘
I’d like to thank the players, the manager, the coaching staff and all those at the club who have supported me over the last couple of years with this – all of which have been actively involved in the process and have helped massively where possible.
‘Finally, I’d like to thank the fans for their continued and unconditional support, home and away. As a small island, we’re very lucky to have the best fans in the league – without question.’