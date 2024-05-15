Will Draper won his first off-island professional level race in the UK last weekend.
It was the Weston Park Xterra off-road event in Staffordshire, an event he finished fourth in last year after going slightly wrong on the bike course. This race was eventually won by Olympian Johnny Brownlee.
Draper had no such problems on this occasion, taking the win by more than two minutes from his nearest challenger.
He is off to Slovakia this weekend for a conventional 70.3 event, the Challenge Samorin Championship triathlon. This will be followed by Challenge St. Poelten in Austria on Saturday, May 25.