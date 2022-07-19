Maiden titles for Noon and Dawson

Rob Noon got the better of leading qualifier Connor Cain in Sunday’s final at Peel Golf Club, winning 6 and 4 ( Niall Keenan )

Rob Noon and Kayleigh Dawson clinched their first Isle of Man Golf Championship titles at the weekend.

The pair recorded 6 and 4 victories over Connor Cain and Shirley Price in their respective finals which were held at Peel Golf Club.

Watched on by her brother, Peel AFC goalkeeper Owen Dawson, Kayleigh Dawson clinched her maiden island women’s title with a 6 and 4 success over Shirley Price on Sunday ( Niall Keenan ) ( Niall Keenan )

By winning the championship, Kayleigh followed in the footsteps of her cousins Lea and Ana Dawson who won in 2020 and 2021 respectively.

Full report in today’s Isle of Man Examiner.