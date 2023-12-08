This week at Manx Footy Pod HQ, Andy’s back at the helm as we’re joined by Castletown’s Danny Lane and Rob Teare as we discuss the battle for promotion from the best league in Europe, the Ged Power Tower, quash rumours of Danny moving to Marown and pay tribute to the legend that is Patty Quinney.
Plus we reveal which ground in Manx football is closest to the sea, predict the outcome of Tom’s trip to Amsterdam and look ahead to this week’s fixtures.
As ever, Dave is there to run down the clock in Combi Corner before he exclusively reveals the all important weather forecast.
