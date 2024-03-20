Manx Harriers’ 10-kilometre race walking championships take place over the NSC perimeter roadway this Sunday at 10am.
Sign on will be at the Manx Harriers’ clubhouse from 9.15am. Enter on day of race - fee £10 for unattached athletes, £8 for other club members, £6 for Manx Harriers and £3 for juniors.
The races will be: 10km – under-17 and above, plus supporting races over 5km, 3km, 2km and 1km for juniors, depending on age.
Club vests to be worn to qualify for the championships, and knees clearly visible please.
Entry standard for 10km walk is 80 minutes.
* Entries for Easter Saturday’s Manx Mountain Marathon and Half Mountain Marathon closed last Sunday with the figure at 349 between the two races, including many from off-island.
It was briefly opened up again on Tuesday evening to allow a few more latecomers in.
A full preview will appear next week.
* Western Athletic Club subscriptions are now due.
Club officials will be at the QEII High School sports area this evening (Thursday), 6 to 7pm, but subs can be paid online and a form sent to Rosie Morrison, 7a Boilley Spittal, Peel.
After the Easter break there will be two indoor sessions at QEII on April 18 and 25, with the track and field league, once again kindly sponsored by G. K. Ingham & Sons, begins on Thursday, May 2.