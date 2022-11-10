Manx head to Under-17 Netball Europe Challenge
Subscribe newsletter
Isle of Man Netball has confirmed its Manx Rams squad for the Under-17 Netball Europe Challenge which takes place this week.
The prestigious tournament gets underway in Gibraltar tomorrow (Friday) and continues until Sunday.
The team, sponsored by Santander International, comprises of the following players: Madeleine Butterworth, Poppy Irving, Holly Charmer, Sarah Long, Alisha Fitzgerald, Claire Mason, Hannah Halsall, Mackenzie Pizzey, Georgia Harding, Emily Rawlins, Mairi Harrison and Niamh Skillicorn.
The Manx side will be competing against the hosts plus the Republic of Ireland, Switzerland and UAE.
Isle of Man Netball wishes all the players and staff the best of luck.
The matches will be streamed live on Netball Europe’s official YouTube channel which can be found at https://youtube.com/c/netballeurope
l Report to follow.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |