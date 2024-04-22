The Manx netball season comes to a conclusion on Sunday morning, with the final silverware of the 2023-24 campaign up for grabs.
Judi Clark-Wilson charity finals day sees four games played between 9am and 1pm at the NSC.
The morning’s action kicks off with the top two in Division Two, Castletown Vikings and Simcocks Silver, going head-to-head in the Shield final.
This is followed at 10am by Division One pacesetters Simcocks Green and Manx Gem Emeralds who face-off in the Plate final.
Championships leaders Castletown Spaniards take on Missfits A for the Vase at 11am, before Premier League champions Ballasalla Blizzards go in search of a league and cup double against rivals Simcocks Red at midday.
Entry is by way of a donation, which this year will go to the Children’s Centre.