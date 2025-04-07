The 2025 Manx Rally is set to take place this weekend, marking its first-ever April scheduling.
This 62nd edition features 18 classic closed-road stages, totalling approximately 120 competitive miles.
The rally starts Friday morning with a shakedown session, followed by competitive stages in the afternoon and evening, and continues with a full day of racing on Saturday.
Pre-rally favourites Jason Pritchard/Phil Clarke are among the entry of 150 and will be aiming for a recording-breaking sixth victory on the event.
Based at the TT Grandstand in Douglas, the event is a key round in the Protyre Asphalt Rally Championship, ANWCC Stage Rally Championship, and the Manx Rally Championship.
Notable past winners include Colin McRae, Richard Burns and Elfyn Evans.
Spectators can purchase rally programmes at the Hailwood Centre and various Spar shops.
Full preview in this week’s Manx Independent - on sale Thursday.