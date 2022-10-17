Manx Rams fly the flag in World Cup qualifiers
Manx Rams finished fourth in the Netball World Cup Qualifiers – Europe in Glasgow over the weekend.
The Isle of Man netball side claimed impressive wins against Gibraltar and the Republic of Ireland in what was their debut appearance in World Cup qualifying.
The Rams faced a difficult opening fixture when they went up against the might of Wales last Wednesday, with the Welsh side claiming a 78-22 victory at the Emirates Arena.
It was a similar story the following day when the underdog islanders were on the wrong end of an 82-20 scoreline against host nation Scotland.
But the Manx Rams bounced back in style with a fine 43-33 win over Gibraltar on Friday afternoon to get their campaign up and running in Scotland.
The Isle of Man team followed that up with a thrilling single-point victory over the Republic of Ireland 54-53 to make it back-to-back wins at the tournament.
The Rams rounded off their fixture list with another tough game against Northern Ireland on Sunday, battling well and pushing their opponents hard but ultimately going down to a 61-32 defeat.
These results left the Manx Rams in a respectable fourth place overall out of the six teams in the European section of World Cup qualifying.
Wales remained unbeaten to finish top of the table and will be joined at next year’s World Cup in Cape Town by Scotland who finished second.
More to follow.
