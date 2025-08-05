Students from Manx Taekwon-Do impressed at the British Open Taekwon-Do Championships in Birmingham recently, bringing home an impressive eight medals.
The five-strong team secured one gold, three silver and four bronze medals, showcasing not only technical skill but the discipline, determination and spirit that defines this growing martial arts community in the island.
Michael Galloway won gold in patterns and silver in sparring, while Emil Milushev and Nichola Fraser-Smith also picked up silvers in sparring. The latter also claimed a bronze medal in patterns, as did Toby Fraser-Smith who did likewise in sparring alongside Keanu Cassidy.
Club instructors Richard Cassidy and Catherine Stead said: ‘We're incredibly proud of each and every one of them.
‘To achieve this level of success for the first ever competition and on a national stage with such a small team, is testament to the hard work they’ve put in week after week.’
Manx Taekwon-Do continues to grow in strength and numbers, welcoming students of all ages and abilities.
