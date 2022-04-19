Manx twirlers compete

A new national team is set to represent the Isle of Man this weekend in baton twirling.

The newly-created Region 19 will compete in the competition, which starts this Saturday, April 23 for two full days.

Nine athletes will be going across to represent the island in different events.

Most of them will compete in five or six dances.

The competition is being held at the K2 Arena in Crawley, London.

The team have brand new tracksuits which they have very kindly received sponsorship for.

A spokesperson for the group, Claire Belcher-Smith, said: ‘[We] would like to say a massive thank you to Knox House Trust, Simcocks Advocates Limited, Howdens and MBS Joinery who have made it possible.