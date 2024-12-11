Manx Vikings Wheelers’ Noa Bakehouse-sponsored Reliability Ride takes place this Saturday.
It will follow a time standard, with the winning team the one closest to the sealed target time (around 180 minutes), regardless of the distance they choose. The aim is for this to be achievable for riders of all levels.
Competitors enter as individuals www.riderhq.com but can ride together on the day in group of up to six.
The route will be shared via Strava or as a traditional map at the start. There won't be any route markers, so navigation is part of the challenge.
The ride is unsupported so there are no feed stations or broom wagons and teams must stay together throughout. Post-ride refreshments will be provided at Noa afterwards.
Full details of the timings are posted on the MVW Facebook page, including route information prior to the day. Sign on will be from 9-9.30am at Bikestyle.
Entry costs £10, with all funds raised going towards supporting the Island Games cycling team in Orkney next year.
* The Parishes Cycle Sportive took place at the third time of asking on Sunday, after two previous postponements because of poor weather.
The winds were still strong, in the aftermath of Storm Darragh, but a good number braved the conditions to get round.
RIGID TURKEY
The annual Rigid Turkey off-road event will be held at Noble’s Park on Sunday week, December 22.
This is a bike relay race for teams of two round a fun cross-bike style course that will include a lot of mud and fun sections. All types of bikes welcome, 10am start. Entry via www.riderhq.com
FAMILY FUN RIDE
The annual RL360 family fun cycle ride for allcomers will take place from 10am on Friday, December 27 in aid of St John Ambulance.
Riders of all abilities are welcome to take part, particularly family groups. It will be marshalled at the road crossing points at the Quarter Bridge, Glen Darragh Road, Glen Vine and Crosby Playing Fields where the event concludes.
Afterwards, there will be refreshments available in Marown Memorial Hall – sausage and bacon baps plus a vegetarian option, as well as welcome cups of tea etc which will be served by volunteers.
Signing on will take place at the entrance to the NSC near the traffic lights on New Castletown Road from 9.30am. Entry is free but participants can make a cash donation to St John Ambulance if they wish to.
To enter, contact Dot Tilbury on 480636 or [email protected] to give organisers an idea of how many to cater for.
HAMPER ROAD RACE
The annual Festive Hamper road race will take place on Sunday, December 29, starting 10am from Jurby parish hall. Riders will be in handicapped groups racing over a total distance of around 25 miles.