The event is in the small village of Chaam, close to the border with Belgium, and the Manx Missile will be joined in the line-up by green jersey winner Biniam Girmay (Intermarché–Wanty) of Eritea and Dutch star Olav Kooij (Visma–Lease a Bike). The Acht van Chaam criterium is held annually on the Wednesday following the completion of the Tour de France. Cav is also set to ride at Heerlen on Friday alongside his Astana Qazaqstan team-mate Cees Bol and fellow Dutchman Frank van den Broek (dsm–firmenich PostNL) who finished runner-up on the first stage of the Tour behind team-mate Romain Bardet.