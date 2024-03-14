Former British rally champion Mark Higgins has hinted at a return to Manx tarmac in May.
Announcing he would contest this weekend’s Rally North Wales in a Triumph TR7 V8, the TV and film stunt driver said a trip to the Manx National Rally could also be on the cards.
Posting about his return to action on social media, the Manxman said: ‘It’s been over 10 years since I was last in the Welsh forests in a rally car, so very excited to blow the cobwebs out this weekend.
‘The TR7 was a car I followed in the hands of the great Tony Pond notably on the Isle of Man when my dad rallied in the early 80s.
‘There have been a few links with my career and Tony’s, as I was fortunate to win one more Manx International than he did, while we both achieved TT car lap records.
‘Tony did his 100mph average lap in the Rover which was built and run by Dave Appleby. David also ran the TR7 in the day which the recreation I’m going to be driving is based on.
‘In current rallying terms the car is very new to historic competition, so it will be great to be involved in the car’s development.
‘The car was well known for its tarmac performance, so maybe a trip to the Isle of Man in May could be on the cards.’