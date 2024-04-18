Some of the big beasts in island clay shooting led the way on another bumper weekend at Ayre Clay Target Club.
The 50-bird summer Sporting League continued on Sunday morning before attention turned to the annual ACTC Side-by-Side competition, again over 50 targets.
A total of 28 shooters contested the sporting second round where Marty Kneen shot superbly, only failing to hit four clays as he finished three shots clear of Nigel Moffatt who pipped Kevin Oates for the runner-up spot.
Bob Corlett and Arthur Hayes scored 37 to share the spoils in B class, a score matched by C class victor Jason Bulliment.
Many of the same names were vying for glory in a keenly-contested Side-by-Side challenge.
This time, though, the morning one-two was reversed as Moffatt edged ahead of Kneen and Alan Brew by a solitary shot to take the trophy.
There was more fine shooting from Oates and Arran Wade who were joint third with Daniel Collister finishing top of the shop in A class, Davey Clague the leading marksman in B class and Bulliment again heading the way in C class.
George Martin was the leading junior shooter.
Results: Sporting, class A 1, Marty Kneen 46; 2, Nigel Moffatt 43; 3, Kevin Oates 42.
Class B 1=, Bob Corlett and Arthur Hayes 37; 2, Richie Howland 36. Class C 1, Jason Bulliment 37; 2, Jackie Clague 34; 3, Glyn Hooson-Owen 33.
Side-by-Side challenge 1, Nigel Moffatt 44; 2=, Alan Brew and Marty Kneen 43; 3=, Arran Wade and Kevin Oates 41. Class A 1, Daniel Collister 40. Class B 1, Davey Clague 33. Class C: 1, Jason Bulliment 34. Junior 1, George Martin 28.
It’s the second round of the English Skeet summer league this Sunday (April 21) over 50 and 100 birds from 10am.
JAMES DAVIS