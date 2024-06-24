The Marylebone Cricket Club made its annual trip to the island last week, taking on an Isle of Man Development XI in Tromode on Friday afternoon.
A great effort in the field by the young Development XI, which were well led by senior player Eddie Beard, restricted an experienced MCC side to 155-7.
The bowlers were disciplined keeping pressure on the MCC batters thanks to some smart bowling from Kyle Gunnion (3-29), Samson Curtis’s economical 1-14, Caitlin Henery (1-15) and Lucy Barnett (2-16).
Thirteen-year-old Adi Malikireddy bowling his left arm spin was also unlucky to go wicket less in another tidy spell.
The Development XI eventually finishing on 71 all out.