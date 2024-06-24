The Marylebone Cricket Club made its annual trip to the island last week, taking on an Isle of Man Development XI in Tromode on Friday afternoon.

A great effort in the field by the young Development XI, which were well led by senior player Eddie Beard, restricted an experienced MCC side to 155-7.

The bowlers were disciplined keeping pressure on the MCC batters thanks to some smart bowling from Kyle Gunnion (3-29), Samson Curtis’s economical 1-14, Caitlin Henery (1-15) and Lucy Barnett (2-16).

Thirteen-year-old Adi Malikireddy bowling his left arm spin was also unlucky to go wicket less in another tidy spell.

In response the Development XI struggled with the impressive MCC bowlers with Beard making 31.

The Development XI eventually finishing on 71 all out.

The men’s national team were meant to face the MCC later that evening in a T20 match but that was rained off after only four overs.