Defending Centre champion Daniel McCanney showed his true class with a full-house of wins at West Kimmeragh on Sunday.
In what was Ramsey MCC’s first motocross of the year, the former world-class enduro never put a wheel wrong all day on his Beta - winning all three adult A Group motos in superb style.
Liam Smith was his closest challenger, shadowed for a couple of the races by Beau Brown. But the latter had a non-finish in race two, letting Liam Crellin into third place overall ahead of the steadily-maturing Ethan Blackley, with Peel duo Chris Moore and Ryan Quirk closely matched to complete the top six.
Orry Millward was rock solid in the B group, picking up three straight wins ahead of Will Quirk and veteran campaigner Adrian Smith.
Harry Shand was the quickest rider on the track in the combined 125/B group races, also racking up a full-set of wins on his 125 from Josh Blackley.
The best racing of the day by far was in the 85cc classes where a total of 14 riders did battle in the joint big and small-wheel events.
Harry Beattie won the first big-wheel race, but Marley Meechan had the edge in the other two, with Stanley Kennish third all day.
Best of the small-wheels was Abe Cain with a third and two firsts, edging home ahead of race one winner Riley Faragher.
The 65s and Autos rode a shortened course, which proved popular, with Thomas Clague winning the 65cc class and Castletown’s Torrin Lennon the autos.
There is another motocross back at the same track in a month’s time.
RESULTS
Adults A 1, Daniel McCanney 135 points; 2, Liam Smith 124; 3, Liam Crellin 115; 4, Ethan Blackley 109; 5, Chris Moore 105; 6, Ryan Quirk 103; 7, Jake Henry 102; 8, Ryan Christian 98; 9, Michael Evans 94; 10, Beau Brown 82; 11, Jamie Cringle 71; 12, Travis Meechan 35; 13, Jack Keenan 35. Adults B: 1, Orry Milward 135; 2, Will Quirk 122;
4, Adrian Smith 116; 5, Tom Bonch 111; 6, Kieran Malone 107; 7, Aaron Hislop 106; 8, Jaydee Page 101; 9, Nathan Kelly 99; 10, Harry Kampz 98; 11, Dean Ball 94; 12, Chris Dentith 90; 13, Kyle Batty 79; 14, Ruairi McGovern 69; 15, Harley Ridgeway 28.
125/250F Senior Schoolboys: 1, Harry Shand 135; 2, Josh Blackley 126; 3, George Kinnish 120.
85cc Big-wheel: 1, Marley Meechan 132; 2, Harry Beattie 129; 3, Stanley Kinnish 120; 4, Leo Gray 113; 5, Noah Cooke 110; 6, Jake Kelly 108; 7, Logan Muncaster 106;
8, Joe Cannan 69. 85cc Small-wheel: 1, Abe Cain 130; 2, Riley Faragher 127; 3, Stan Dentith 124; 4, Oscar Griffiths 113; 5, Jason Keig 112; 6, Josh Roberts 36.
65cc: 1, Thomas Clague 135; 2, Mieszko Murawka 126. Autos: 1, Torrin Lennon 135; 2, Elijah Corrin 126; 3, Blayze Turner 118; 4, Stanley Cain 116.