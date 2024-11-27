The women of King Edward Bay Golf Club recently held their end-of-season presentation.
They were delighted to welcome Martin and Jill Moore of Regal Windows who sponsor the Club Championship.
The Moores awarded prizes to a delighted Sue McCourt who won the competition, as well as Lynne Cowley and Sue Rutter in second and third places.
McCourt also won the England Golf medal, with Cowley being the player of the year. Isabel Bloor, one of the club’s Get into Golf women, was the most improve player.
Other prizes awarded were the Corrin Eclectic sponsored by former member Gail Corrin. This was won by Natalie Bush, with Catherine Colley second and Gail Jones third.
The A&I Watt Eclectic was won by Faith Nyoni, with second going to Gail Jones and third Catherine Colley.
The club would like to thank all the sponsors whose support is much appreciated.
The evening ended with cheese and wine which everyone enjoyed.
SUE RUTTER
DOUGLAS GOLF
The results are in from last week’s competitions which were held at t Douglas Golf Club. ]
Tuesday’s clubday was played over 18 holes and coming out on top - and continuing some good end-of-season golf - was Steven Shimmin with a score of 38 points.
Second was Mark Pidgeon on 37 and Neil Wilson was third on the same score via a count back.
Saturday was a washout because of Storm Bert, so only the Absolute Scaffolding Winter League series was played over the weekend.
For a second win of the week, Shimmin partnered up with Max Neale for a win in the Texas scramble with 44 points.
Second was Michael Moore and JoSh Gardner with 42, with Karl Logan and Aaron Quinn claiming third place on the same score.
After a few weeks of competitions, Neale is leading the way from Shimmin in second and Fran Hunter in third in the Absolute Scaffolding winter league series.
PAUL O’REILLY