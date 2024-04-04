Summit Grappling Academy's junior squad won several medals at the Elite Junior UK National Championships in Wolverhampton last weekend.
Fighters aged between seven and 16 took part in numerous matches in Gi and Nogi.
The travelling contingent’s impressive medal haul was three gold, seven silver and six bronze over the two days, with standout performances coming from several competitors.
Alan Greenhalgh took gold in his Gi division and silver in Nogi. In his Gi semi-final he won 6-0 on points and then 5-2 in the Gi final. For Nogi, he won his semi-final 4-0.
Hanako Henson took gold in her Gi division with 6-0 on points in her final, a superb performance against an experienced competitor.
Kye Greenhalgh dominantly took silver in his Gi division by winning 7-0 in the semis, but was injured in the final and couldn’t continue.
Maisie Meban took silver in her division by convincingly winning her semi-final via a collar choke submission halfway through. She now has back-to-back submission finishes in competition.
Oscar Nation took silver in his division by winning his semi 8-5 on points, a great win for the youngster who has shown great commitment to training.
Special mention to Luca Christian who was in a large bracket of 23 people. He won his first round with an incredible 17-0 on points but was outside of medal contention.
Both the junior and senior squads now have their sights firmly set on the British Gi Championships in Manchester next month.