Team Isle of Man enjoyed a very successful day at the Lancashire Cross-Country Championships at Witton Park in Blackburn on Saturday.
Subject to confirmation, there were a total of 12 medals - individual and team combined - were won by Manx Harriers and Northern AC, which makes it the third most successful day ever at this event over the past 32 years.
A summary of the medals won - subject to confirmation at this stage – is as follows:
Under-11 boys - Leighton Curphey gold
Under-13 boys - Manx Harriers team silver
Under-13 girls - Bella Quaye bronze
Under-13 girls - Manx Harriers team silver
Under-15 boys - Harry Stennett silver
Women - Gail Sheeley V55 gold
Women - Emma McMullan V45 silver
Women - Manx Harriers veteran team bronze
Men - Sam Perry under-20 silver
Men - Sam Perry overall senior bronze
Men - Northern AC under-20 team gold
Men - Russell Collister V55 silver.
There were also some great performances from athletes who narrowly missed medals, with Seamus Hall fourth in the under-13 boys and Max Hammal fourth in the u15 boys, very nearly catching the bronze medallist.
A number of Isle of Man runners received Lancashire invitation letters to run in the Inter Counties Championships at Nottingham in early March.
Anyone finishing in the top six in the races for under-13 and upwards is automatically selected, with the remaining places discretionary.
Weather conditions were excellent, cold but dry all day and hardly a breath of wind. The ascent and descent of the 'saucer' hill was muddy but the main field not too bad underfoot.
Sam Perry's third place overall in the men's race was a brilliant performance. In the 30-plus years that athletes from the Isle of Man have been competing at the event, only Keith Gerrard (winner twice) and Ollie Lockley (second last year) have ever finished higher in the men's race.
DAVID GRIFFITHS