The early Manx Trophy rallies took place in late May before switching to the more traditional mid-September slot.
The 1964 event was won by David Friswell and Keith Binns in a 1275 Mini Cooper S, after leaders Sir Peter Moon and John Davenport rolled out on the penultimate stage at Druidale.
The highest-placed locals were Horace Saville and John Dodsworth who finished seventh in a 1071cc Cooper S.
This start ramp image was taken 12 months earlier at the inaugural event when local man Ken Harding jumped into the hot seat alongside Vic Elford in a Triumph Vitesse, seeded one.
The latter’s regular navigator, Mike Butler, missed the plane from London and Ken sportingly obliged to fill-in at the 11 hour.
The pair were in overall contention when a half-shaft broke on the first Ballaugh Curragh stage.
Ken’s grandson, Marcus Simpson, is set to make his TT debut in a fortnight’s time.