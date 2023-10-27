Isle of Man faced a tough test in round one of the England Hockey Tier 2 Men’s Knockout Championship against Timperley 2’s on Saturday.
The game started quickly with both sides enjoying positive spells of play. The hosts mounted a number of attacks, coming close a number of times before giving away a free hit in the attacking D.
Timperley rebounded almost immediately, controlling the play for a period of time during which green cards were shown to Stephen Crowe and Andy Whiting.
Despite some strong play from the Manxmen, Timperley eventually broke through on goal and, after an excellent diving save from Isle of Man goalkeeper Harry Woods, the visitors were able to volley home the rebound.
Timperley built on this goal, launching a series of attacks that ultimately resulted in a penalty flick being awarded. This was converted to give Timperley a two-goal advantage.
Not to be deterred, the island squad never let their heads drop.
Attacking midfielder Tom Burrows made a break down the left wing, winning a crucial short corner for the locals.
This short corner was taken advantage of, Andy Whiting firing home the ball with a drag flick narrowing the advantage to one.
After this goal the play opened up with both sides looking to grab the fourth goal of the game. Approaching half-time Timperley thought they had grabbed a third but this was disallowed as the ball was shot from outside of the D. The score was 2-1 to the visitors at the break.
Timperley attacked from the word go in the second half, coming close on a number of occasions – even managing to hit the crossbar before the ball bounced out.
The constant pressure ended with a short corner being won and converted. Timperley then scored another from a short corner, despite keeper Woods’s heroic attempt at a save, giving the visitors a 4-1 advantage.
After that goal the Isle of Man began to control the game, but Woods was again called upon when one of Timperley’s centre-backs made a marauding run up the pitch, largely against the run of play.
The island team quickly responded, winning a number of short corners but none were converted. During this period, forward Macklin Wilson was unlucky not to grab a goal but his immense effort did not go unrewarded as he won an important short corner.
Looking to capitalise on their fourth short corner in quick succession, Whiting fired a drag-flick which was saved by the Timperley keeper. The rebound only managed to get as far as Luis Novo-Smith who scored a brilliant reverse-stick shot to bring the game back to 2-4.
With the momentum behind them, Isle of Man kept the pressure high, Wilson only denied by a great save from the visiting keeper.
Continuing to attack, the island won a penalty flick that was converted by Whiting with a great top left-corner finish.
Time was beginning to run out and, in a bid to increase their attacking power, the Manx team subbed off their goalkeeper for an extra outfield player. Timperley held firm and, after a counter-attack, won a short that was fired home to make a final scoreline of 5-3 to the Cheshire side.
There were a number of highs in the performance by the Manx side with Macklin Wilson named player of the game.