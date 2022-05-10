Michael Dunlop signs up with Hawk Racing

Michael Dunlop will ride for Hawk Racing in the Superbike classes at this year’s TT races ( www.iomttraces.com )

Michael Dunlop will ride for Hawk Racing aboard Suzuki GSX-R1000R machinery for the Superbike classes at this year’s TT.

The 33-year-old from Northern Ireland admitted at the recent TT launch show that he was without a ride for the big bike classes at the 2022 event.

But he has now confirmed his link-up with Stuart and Steve Hicken’s Hawk Racing.team, therefore renewing his long and illustrious partnership with the family-run team which began in 2014 and included a Superbike and Senior TT double in their debut year.

Two more victories came at TT 2016 before the team switched to Suzuki power for the 2017 season. Despite the change, Dunlop was able to take the brand-new and unproven GSX-R L7 model to an impressive Senior TT win, Suzuki’s first in 13 years.

Speaking about the deal, the 19-time TT winner commented: ‘After three years away from the roads and the Isle of Man, it’s important for me to be with a team I know and on a bike that I know.

‘It’s been a big effort to get the bike ready so quickly, so I can’t thank Stuart [Hicken], Steve [Hicken] and the team, plus my own Street Sweep, H&S Contractors and UGGLY&CO personal sponsors enough for all their efforts.’

Hawk Racing team principal Steve Hicken added: ‘We’ve a great relationship with Michael and have enjoyed a lot of success over the years.

‘Of course these aren’t ideal circumstances without any testing, but you can never rule Michael out and we’ll do everything we can to give him the bike he needs.’

Dunlop will contest the Superstock classes on the MD Racing Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade, the Supersport classes on the MD Racing Yamaha YZF-R6 and the Supertwin classes on the MD Racing Paton S1R.