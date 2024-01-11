There were winners aplenty as Ayre Clay Target Club hosted its first competition of 2024 last Sunday.
Shooters challenged for the Penketh Millar Handicap Trophy over 100 targets, with the first 50 forming round three of the winter English Skeet League.
And it was ‘Mr Skeet’ himself, Island Games silver medallist Paul Mihailovits, who began the new year on the front foot with a perfect 50 to claim the honours by a solitary shot from Marty Kneen, with Will Rand posting a score of 47 to complete the top three.
That left Jamie Hancox (44) leading home the field in B class, narrowly ahead of Tony Tongue and Mark Corrin.
In C class, Liam Kirkpatrick continued his fine form to finish clear of Peter Chadney and Barry Jones.
All bar seven of the field of 20 stayed on to bid for the Penketh Millar 100 Handicap and there was a new winner in Jeanie Robertson whose final score of 60 saw her take that title.
Mihailovits (final score 96) and Rand (93) maintained their impressive shooting with Kirkpatrick (76+16), Kevin Oates and Dave Corlett all tying for fourth place on 92 out of 100.
Results: Class A 1, Paul Mihailovits 50; 2, Marty Kneen 49; 3, Will Rand 47. Class B 1, Jamie Hancox 44; 2, Tony Tongue 43; 3, Mark Corrin 41. Class C 1, Liam Kirkpatrick 38; 2, Peter Chadney 34; 3, Barry Jones 33.
This Sunday (January 14) attention turns to the third round of the winter Down the Line League, sponsored by Pro Fab Welding, from 10am.
A reminder to members that the ACTC AGM is scheduled to be held at the clubhouse at 7pm on Wednesday, January 24. JAMES DAVIS