Mike Browne has been confirmed for the TT’s maiden Sportbike TT next year.
The Cork-born rider will line up for the event on the Melbray/Laycock Team Paton.
Browne will come into the event fresh from his Senior Classic TT win on a machine he knows well.
He claimed an impressive second place on the Paton in Supertwin race one in 2023, and in race two he looked set for victory, leading by a commanding 18 seconds before mechanical issues forced his retirement.
Speaking of his return to Italian machinery, Mike said: ‘I’m really looking forward to riding the Paton - the bike and I have unfinished business. I want to be right at the sharp end and riding for the Melbray/Laycock racing team made it an easy “yes” for me.’
Melbray Racing - twice TT podium finishers - now join forces with Eddie Laycock’s vastly experienced Laycock Racing outfit to strengthen their challenge for 2026.
Melbray Racing team owner, Simon Warren said: ‘Our little team starts its next adventure, and I honestly don’t know what I’m more excited about - Mike riding our bike or Eddie and his great team taking care of it.
‘Myself and my family are passionate TT fans first and foremost, and after Dom Herbertson’s brilliant third place this year’s Supertwin TT, and Glen English’s unbelievable second in the 2024 Classic Junior, this feels like the next step for us.
‘Having Mike onboard is a dream come true.
‘He’s such an outstanding rider and perfectly suited to the Paton. I think he’ll go really well on it, and we’re equally fortunate to have Team Laycock Racing preparing and looking after the bike.’
Browne arrives into his 2026 campaign with strong form from TT 2025, where his Supertwin performance delivered two top-10 finishes in both races.
