Mike Russell’s bid to achieve the historic feat of becoming the first competitor to finish every race at a TT has been put on hold.
For the past couple of years the RAF serviceman has started every race, both solo and sidecar, with aim of becoming the first person to finish 10 in a year.
Five retirements in the last three years have so far dashed his hopes of completing the Herculean challenge.
His attempts to do it in 2026, however, have already been shelved with the his Ru55ell Road Racing team confirming this week he won’t be tackling the sidecar races at next year’s event or the Southern 100 which he entered with Manxman Jake Roberts this year.
Posting on social media a team spokesperson said: ‘Just a quick post to sadly announce that the team will be withdrawing from three wheeling racing throughout 2025 due to circumstances out of our control.
‘We would like to wish Jake every success with wherever his ventures take him, and the team are looking forward to racing some solo machinery throughout the season.‘