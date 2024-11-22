A minute’s applause will be held prior to kick-off for all local senior men's football matches this Saturday in memory of referee Stephen Hall.

The police sergeant sadly died on the evening of Wednesday, November 13, having been involved in the sport for several years.

Cruse Bereavement Support Isle of Man will be available at their office in Tromode between 9am-1pm next Saturday, November 30 to meet with anyone who would like to have a chat about how you're feeling and to privately ask any questions you might have.

Cruse are the only bereavement specialists in the island and have delivered this type of support to many organisations over the years.

These would be one-off sessions – to book, email Cruse at [email protected]

If anyone would like any follow-up support, you can complete an online self-referral form via their website www.cruse.org.im - their waiting time is around six weeks at the moment.

Weekend’s football fixtures:

Saturday, November 23

Canada Life Premier League (2pm kick-offs)

Rushen United v Foxdale

Laxey v Ayre United

Ramsey v St George’s

St John’s United v Peel

Marown v Corinthians

St Mary’s v Union Mills (1.45pm)

Ardern & Druggan Division Two

Douglas Royal v DHSOB

RYCOB v Braddan

Colby v Michael United

Pulrose United v Malew

Canada Life Combination One

Foxdale v Rushen United

Ayre United v Laxey

Peel v St John’s United

Corinthians v Marown

Union Mills v St Mary’s

Ardern & Druggan Combination Two

Castletown v Douglas Athletic

DHSOB v Douglas Royal

Gymns v Douglas and District

Braddan v RYCOB

Michael United v Colby

----------

Sunday, November 24

Canada Life Women’s Seven-a-side Floodlit Cup at the Bowl

Division One

Corinthians v AC Malew @ 2.15pm

Peel v Douglas Royal @ 2.15pm

Masters League (2pm)

Union Mills v Ayre Utd

Peel v Laxey