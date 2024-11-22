A minute’s applause will be held prior to kick-off for all local senior men's football matches this Saturday in memory of referee Stephen Hall.
The police sergeant sadly died on the evening of Wednesday, November 13, having been involved in the sport for several years.
Cruse Bereavement Support Isle of Man will be available at their office in Tromode between 9am-1pm next Saturday, November 30 to meet with anyone who would like to have a chat about how you're feeling and to privately ask any questions you might have.
Cruse are the only bereavement specialists in the island and have delivered this type of support to many organisations over the years.
If anyone would like any follow-up support, you can complete an online self-referral form via their website www.cruse.org.im - their waiting time is around six weeks at the moment.
Weekend’s football fixtures:
Saturday, November 23
Canada Life Premier League (2pm kick-offs)
Rushen United v Foxdale
Laxey v Ayre United
Ramsey v St George’s
St John’s United v Peel
Marown v Corinthians
St Mary’s v Union Mills (1.45pm)
Ardern & Druggan Division Two
Douglas Royal v DHSOB
RYCOB v Braddan
Colby v Michael United
Pulrose United v Malew
Canada Life Combination One
Foxdale v Rushen United
Ayre United v Laxey
Peel v St John’s United
Corinthians v Marown
Union Mills v St Mary’s
Ardern & Druggan Combination Two
Castletown v Douglas Athletic
DHSOB v Douglas Royal
Gymns v Douglas and District
Braddan v RYCOB
Michael United v Colby
----------
Sunday, November 24
Canada Life Women’s Seven-a-side Floodlit Cup at the Bowl
Division One
Corinthians v AC Malew @ 2.15pm
Peel v Douglas Royal @ 2.15pm
Masters League (2pm)
Union Mills v Ayre Utd
Peel v Laxey