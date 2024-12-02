Mixed hockey concluded over the weekend with the cup, plate and bowl finals, in addition to the remaining league games originally affected by Storm Bert.
A thrilling contest in the Manx Cup final between Ramsey Crookall Bacchas A and Canaccord Genuity Vikings A saw the whites secure the league and cup double in nail-biting fashion.
The goal fest of a game ended with Bacchas taking a hard-earned 4-3 victory against Vikings to conclude the season.
In the plate competition there was similar drama with the contest between J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown Southerners and Motorworx Valkyrs C being decided on penalty flicks.
After regular play ended all square at 3-3 the teams went to the spot to claim the silverware as Southerners managed to defeat the Peel side 5-3 to claim the prize.
The Manx Bowl final was one with plenty of story lines attached. The two sides competing were there for two different reasons with Athena Healthcare Harlequins B looking to claim a knockout win after taking their second straight league title the weekend prior and Motorworx Valkyrs D hoping to complete their Cinderella cup run after being relegated from Division Two.
Ultimately it was the all-conquering Quins side that took the spoils but they were pushed all the way by Valkyrs in a game that ended 5-1.
Elsewhere there was plenty of action in the rearranged league games as the titles for Division Three and the Under-15s league were decided.
Going into the weekend there were three teams capable of claiming the Division Three title and promotion to the next tier on the Manx hockey pyramid, namely Ramsey Crookall Bacchas D, Canaccord Genuity Vikings E and J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown Cosney.
The first of these title challengers in action was Ramsey Crookall Bacchas D as they faced Athena Healthcare Harlequins C.
At the start of the day Bacchas sat in second spot on goal difference, but they were unable to improve their standings as the game ended in a 1-1 draw meaning they now had no chance of claiming the title.
This meant that the winner of Canaccord Genuity Vikings E and J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown Cosney would go on to secure the league. A thrilling game ensued but in the end, after a very tight 3-2 victory, Castletown Cosney came away with the victory as they were crowned as Division Three champions for 2024.
The final game of the under-15s league saw Motorworx Valkyrs defeat Ramsey Crookall Bacchas 5-2, which meant the westerners were named as champions.
To finish the Premiership for another year Canaccord Genuity Vikings B pulled off somewhat of an upset win against Athena Healthcare Harlequins A with the blacks taking a 3-1 victory.
In another upset, last year's champions did not finish their campaign in the way they wanted losing 0-3 to J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown Celts who claimed third place in the top flight.
Finishing off the weekend in Division Two, Ramsey Ravens took an impressive 4-2 victory against J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown Cushags.
There are still a number of remaining games due to be rearranged but this concludes the final Saturday of mixed hockey for another year.
GEORGE RATCLIFFE