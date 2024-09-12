Isle of Man Clay Pigeon Shooting Club’s Sport Trap Championship, sponsored by Sadler Agricultural Supplies, was held at Meary Veg in Santon last weekend.
A field of 23 competitors took part in dry but very windy conditions which made setting the targets very difficult.
The leader after the first round was Marty Kneen with 22 points, while in second place on 21 was Nigel Moffatt with Paul Mihailovits, Jack Kneen and Alan Kinrade were all joint third on 20.
M. Kneen remained in the lead after round two with 44 points, with Moffatt in second on 43, followed by Mihailovits in third place on 41.
It was all change after round three with, Moffatt taking the lead on 63 points mainly thanks to M. Kneen only scoring 16 to be move down to second place on 60.
Liam Kirkpatrick was now in third place on 57 points, with Mihailovits in fourth on 56 followed by Michael Cross and Jack Kneen on 55.
With the wind getting even stronger for the last round, it was anybody's championship. In the junior section Ollie Tobin was the winner with 40 points.
In fifth place on 75 was M. Cross with J. Kneen taking fourth with 76 points, while third went to Kirkpatrick on 79.
The runner-up was M. Kneen on 81 points but taking the championship with 82 points was Nigel Moffatt.
Results: 1, N. Moffatt 21, 22, 20, 19=82; 2, M. Kneen 22, 22, 16, 21=81; 3, L. Kirkpatrick 19, 19, 19, 22=79; 4, J. Kneen 20, 18, 17, 21=76; 5, M. Cross 15, 21, 19, 20=75; 6, P. Mihailovits 20, 21, 15, 17=73.
A big thanks must go to Will, Brian, Stan and Mark for setting up the four layouts in testing conditions.
This Sunday is the fifth round of the Suntera Global Sporting League.
PETER KELLY