A group of Isle of Man cyclists competed in the Balance Bike World Championships at the Malverns Classic GT festival in Ledbury during the bank holiday weekend.
Six Manx riders competed in multiple mountain bike events over the long weekend: mother, son and daughter Saskia, Malin and Molly Kelly, as well as Eli Weimar, Darcie Duggan and Lucas Hickey.
Molly and Eli were crowned two-year-old girls and boys champions respectively after they competed in three races over three days, consisting of a quad eliminator, dual slalom and downhill.
Molly took a commanding championship lead with 60 points over the runner-up, while Eli brought it home with a 10-point margin. No mean feat for two year olds who battled torrential conditions during the dual slalom.
Molly’s brother, Malin, moved up to the fierce three-year-old boys class, having finished second in the championships last year. Competition was tough and he managed to bag a top-10 finish when coming home in ninth overall.
Darcie Duggan had her first taste of off-island racing in the competitive little ripper quad eliminator and downhill races, notably getting back on and finishing her first race after a big crash.
Saskia competed in the four cross national championships, winning all three of her races and the final to clinch the gold medal. Unfortunately, as a result of a merge of classes, no British Cycling jersey or medals were awarded.
Lucas Hickey competed in the dual slalom and downhill when finishing fourth and gained a podium finish in the four cross with third place.