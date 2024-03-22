Oscar Maddrell made his Lancashire debut in the 100m backstroke and recorded a speedy 1.25.88, while Kneale also set a new best in the 13-year-olds, touching in 1.18.68 for 11th place. Farnan qualified eighth for the 14-years final in 1.15.17, while Foster clocked a very impressive lifetime best of 1.05.43 for fifth in the 16-year-olds.