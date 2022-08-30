More than 200 riders set to ride Manx Classic Trial
The Manx International Classic Trial is all set to make a return this weekend with a full entry of 220 riders tackling 62 sections over the two days.
The start will be from the TT Grandstand on both days, with Saturday getting underway with local father and son, Russell and Orry Millward, at 8.30am.
This is the 24th running of the event, the first since 2019 because of the pandemic.
The first 78 riders are twinshocks from the 1970s and 1980s, with the bulk of the entry a mix of pre-65 originals and replicas - the oldest a post-War 1947 500cc Ariel ridden by John Feather of West Yorkshire. Each class has a premier (hard) and clubman (moderate) route.
International entries are significantly reduced this year, but half a dozen have travelled over from Germany and Belgium, with a couple from Ireland and one from Sweden. The bulk of riders are from the UK and Northern Ireland, in addition to 40 locals.
More than 20% of the riders are newcomers to the event.
Past winners of the premier award in the line-up include most recently Kiaran Hankin (No.146), Paul Heys (147), Stephen Murphy (151), Kevin Chapman (177), Juan Knight (No.181), Robin Luscombe (183) and John Maxfield (188). Knight, who won Pre-65 class three times on the bounce in 2010, 2011 and 2012, is riding the ex-Mick Grant 500 Ariel.
In addition to Grantie (No.182), other former TT winners entered are Iain Duffus (94) and Steve Plater (184) in the pre-65s and Ryan Farquhar (65) in the twinshock class.
The sign on for the trial will be held on Friday evening at Manx Legion Club, Douglas quayside from 7pm. This is for all competitors and observers.
A big thank you goes to all landowners and departments of Government for their generosity and consideration in making this trial possible. Thanks also goes to all our observers and officials, without whom the event could not run.
l The prize presentation will be held on Sunday at the Palace Hotel and Casino from 9pm.
Saturday route - section opening times: 8.30am Grandstand start, 8.35am Ballaslig (3 sections), 9am Ballashamrock (2), 9.20 Knock Froy (4), 9.50 Brough Fort (3), 10.35 South Barrule Quarry (3), 11.15 Watertrough Park (2), 11.35 Old Stoney Mountain (3), midday Ballanicholas (3), 12.30pm St Runius (2), 12.50pm Glenlough (3), 1.25pm Bim’s Field (2).
Sunday: 7.45am Grandstand start, 7.50 Ballacreetch (2), 8am Lark Hill (1), 8.15 Ballawyllin (2), 8.30 Ballachrink (2), 8.50 Creg-y-Cowin (2), 9.15 Brandywell Gulley (3), 9.45 Snaefell Gulley (4), 10.35 Tholt-y-Will Quarry (3), Cronk Garrow (1), 11.10 Cluggid Gate (2), 11.35 Mount Karrin (2), 11.55 Slieu Dhoo track (1), 12.35pm Cooil Slieu (3), 1.05 King’s Forest (3), 1.35 West Baldwin Bridge (1).
