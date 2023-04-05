An impressive field of more than 260 runners will contest the 51st edition of the Manx Mountain Marathon and Half Manx Mountain Marathon on Saturday.
After a very soggy March, the forecast of relatively drier conditions this weekend will be welcomed, but previous competitors will testify that this event can bring a real variety of weather – with glorious warm sunshine or bitterly cold and damp conditions equally likely.
The field is both strong in numbers and quality with several former winners having opted to test themselves over the 50km and 22km distances, along with some interesting UK-based runners. Over the longer distance, several locals have strong claims for victory, not least last year’s winner Sam Jones and recent Spine race finisher and last year’s third-place man Orran Smith.
A surprise win could come from last year’s runner-up George Blackwell whose form is unexposed having not competed on the fells for several months.
Also from the hosting club Manx Fell Runners stable are Matthew Christian, who impressed to take second at his most recent race at Snaefell, Oliver Chambers and Jack Okell. The latter is a relative unknown over this distance and could be one to watch if the distance suits.
Amongst the visiting runners there are some standout names to challenge the local contingent. In-form James Harris (Ambleside) is a recent winner of the Sedbergh Hills race and Jack Wood (Ilkley) is a former winner of the famous Man versus Horse race (2019) and holds a 68-minute half marathon best. Either could present a real challenge to the potential local victors.
Last year’s women’s race winner Nikki Arthur is arguably the favourite again but a dark horse in the field is Sarah Gerrish of Helm Hill Runners.
The latter is entered in this year’s notorious Dragon’s Back race and is a previous finisher of the legendary Bob Graham Round.
Amber Carridge (MFR) has been advancing through the field in recent races and could go well if she copes with the distance.
In the 22km ‘half’ race, Jordan Cain will be hoping to repeat his 2022 victory over Mark Burman and Lloyd Taggart. Last year’s runner-up is yet to enter but could well fancy reversing fortunes with Cain.
Taggart will have strong claims too but has a 10-minute deficit to overturn from last year. Despite unknown form, Lloyd’s wife Jackie Lee (Eryri Harriers) is the clear pick amongst the women but Sara Hinds, Joanne Schade and Helen Taylor are all in excellent form and best placed to capitalise if not.