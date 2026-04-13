BEAU Brown extended his lead in the ACU Centre motocross championship despite being runner-up to Danny McCanney in round two on Sunday.
The latter won all three motos at Peveril MCC’s Knock Froy, but is unlikely to make up sufficient ground in the new all-rounds-to-count series.
Two seconds and a third stretched Brown’s advantage to 21 points over Liam Crellin who finished fourth on Sunday, with defending champion Liam Smith third on 234 and Gav Hunt 222.
Ashley Kelly dominated Group B ahead of former road racer Ryan Kneen, with Jack Collins edging out Orry Millward for third.
The 125/250F senior schoolboys saw Jacob Wilson leap-frog into the top spot ahead of round one winner Harry Beattie who slipped to third on Sunday behind Callum Christian.
Riley Faragher and Abe Cain are neck-and-neck in the 85cc Big-wheel class scoring the reverse points from round one to each tally 261.
Visiting brothers, Bradley and Isaac Thompson from Northern Ireland, showed their class by winning the 85cc Small-wheel and 65cc classes respectively, but Thomas Clague holds onto a one-point advantage over Elijah Corrin in the standings.
Alex McCanney scored another full-house over Archie Blair in the Autos.
RESULTS
Adult A: 1, Daniel McCanney 135; 2, Beau Brown 124; 3, Liam Smith 117; 4, Liam Crellin 112; 5, Gavin Hunt 108; 6, Ethan Blackley 107; 7, Ryan Christian 103; 8, Dave Curtis 102; 9, Luke Saunders 99; 10, Harry Shand 95; 11, Tommy Lee 76; 12, Travis Meechan 60. Adult B: 1, Ash Kelly 135; 2, Ryan Kneen 126; 3, Jack Collins 114; 4, Orry Millward 113; 5, Graeme Saunders 110; 6, Martin Corkish 107; 7, Niall McCanney 103; 8, Aaron Watson 103; 9, Adrian Smith 99; 10, Jacob Meechan 98; 11, Ruari McGovern 97; 12, Stan Cubbon 94; 13, Brandon Shaw 86; 14, Aaron Kirk 83; 15, Alfie Mathieson-Nelson 29. 125/250F Schoolboys: 1, Jacob Wilson 135; 2, Callum Christian 124; 3, Harry Beattie 122; 4, Leo Gray 113; 5, Jake Kelly 112; 6, Olly Runge 107; 7, Logan Muncaster 106.
85cc Big-wheel: 1, Abe Cain 135; 2, Riley Faragher 126; 3, Jason Keig 120; 4, George Watterson 114; 5, Stan Dentith 111; 6, Joseph Williams 107; 7, Isaac Artus 71. 85cc Small-wheel: 1, Bradley Thompson 135; 2, Elijah Corrin 124; 3, Thomas Clague 122. 65cc: 1, Isaac Thompson 135; 2, Leo Harrison 126; 3, Blayze Turner 120; 3, Stanley Cain 114. Autos: 1, Alex McCanney 135; 2, Archie Blair 126; 3, Charlton Wright 120; 4, William Cubbon 38.
MANX MX
Danny and Alex McCanney also scored full-houses in Isle of Man Schoolboy MCC’s event at Ballagarraghyn on Easter Sunday.
Former professional off-roader Danny won all three adult expert races, while six-year-old son Alex replicated his feat in the automatic class ahead of Leon Green and Archie Blair.
Liam Crellin was closest to Danny in the adult class with three straight second-place rides.
Jack Collins won the opening B Group race, but was ousted from the top spot overall by Josh Blackley who, after finishing fifth in race one, won the remaining two.
Similarly, in the 125/250F class, Jacob Wilson won the first moto before losing a lot of ground to Harry Beattie in race two.
Abe Cain took top spot in the 85cc class from Riley Faragher, two-to-one, Blayze Turner dominating the 65s.
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