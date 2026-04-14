LOCAL father and son, Dan Sayle and Jake Roberts, made the podium on numerous occasions during the Bob Smith Spring Cup road race meeting at Oliver’s Mount, Scarborough last weekend.
Sayle, 44, won the combined 125/Moto3 class with three top-three finishes behind Daniel Frear and star newcomer Richard Cooper in the overall Lightweight class.
Roberts, 22, partnered Carl Fenwick to a hat-trick of wins in the sidecar class, taking all three by a relatively comfortable margin ahead of the Ramsdens.
Illiam Quayle had a very satisfactory debut on the 2.43-mile woodland park circuit. He was fifth in the opening newcomers’ race, then had 11th in the opening twins’ race, improving steadily to ninth and sixth for ninth overall on Ian Lougher’s OFR Paton.
The first Supersport race was abandoned, but Marcus Simpson had an eighth place finish in the second A class event and Conor Cummins 14th in what was his first visit to the course for 17 years. Both were warming up for the NW200 and TT.
Wayne Avis of Douglas was 10th in the 600 B race, ninth and eighth in the Lightweight, sixth 400.
Richard Cooper won the Bob Smith Spring Cup title at the first time, beating TT front man Rob Hodson by six seconds.
- The return to racing at Oliver’s Mount for the first time in two years was marred by the death of a rider on Saturday.
Aran Sadler, from County Durham, died following an accident on the first lap of the Supersport A race.
He had recently attended one of the Manx Grand Prix newcomers’ weekends in the island as he was hoping to make his Mountain Course debut this August.
Aran was on the podium beside Grant Thomson in the 600cc B race at the 2024 Southern 100.
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