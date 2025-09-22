Onchan TT rider Nathan Harrison has had to have a blood transfusion as he continues to recover from the injuries he sustained during a crash at the recent British Superstock round at Donington Park.
The 27 year old was struck by Callum Grigor’s machine as the Scottish competitor crashed on the approach to Goddard’s Corner at the Leicestershire circuit on September 6. Harrison sustained a fracture to his back as well as a broken femur in the red-flag incident while Grigor remains in an induced coma.
After initially being treated at Queen’s Medical Centre in Nottingham, Harrison was transferred to Broadgreen hospital in Liverpool last weekend for further treatment for the injuries he suffered.
Posting an update to social media on Sunday, Harrison said: ‘Just over two weeks on from what felt like being hit by a train but things are finally starting to improve.
‘Thanks to the team here they spotted my blood count was really low from all the bleeding and was one of the reasons I was struggling.
‘I had a blood transfusion mid week and it’s started to improve my count and I’m feeling more like myself. Thanks to the people who donate blood to help people in need.
‘Had my first shower on Friday and got up for the first time on the frame. My back fracture is weak but stable and doesn’t need anymore action so taking all the positives I can get.
‘Haven’t managed to escape but hopefully in the next few days I can get back to my own bed and start the next steps of recovery.
‘Thanks again to everyone for the well wishes and of course hope Callum is making more improvements In his recovery.’