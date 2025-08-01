The Manx Legend Racing team has recruited a second rider for this weekend’s round of the Pirelli National Superstock Championship.
The highly experienced Joe Francis will team-up with 21-year-old Manxman Illiam Quayle for the August 8-10 meeting at the Thruxton circuit in Hampshire.
Francis claimed his first title at the age of only 10 and by 2013 became British Moto 3 champion.
A year later he progressed to the National Superstock 600 category before further stepping up to the British Supersport series and joining the main British Superbike Championship in 2018 through to 2021 where he contested rounds with the FHO Racing Team.
He spent 2022 and 2023 in the Superstock Championship, before last year was largely lost due to injury. The Chester rider returned to action this season in the FIM Asia Road Racing Championship.
The 27 year old said: ‘I’m really looking forward to getting back on a British track and lining up in the Superstock class at Thruxton.
‘Massive thanks to the team and to Gibbo from Abbi Access for the opportunity to wildcard this round – I’m excited to make the most of it and get stuck in.’
Illiam, son of former TT winner Richard ‘Milky’ Quayle, has consistently been just outside the top 20 this season, tackling not only the very strong competition the series offers, but also new tracks along the way.
The move to enter a second Honda Fireblade for Francis is to help Quayle’s progress.
Manx Legend Racing co-owner Phil Poultney added: ‘To have a talent like Joe Francis riding for Manx Legend Racing is an honour.
‘All of the experience he has had at a very high level will not only drive the team forward but also help to develop Illiam, pushing him up to the next level.
‘We can’t thank all of our sponsors enough, especially Robbie at Abbi Access Services for help bringing this together.’
The team added that further outings for Francis are also possible as the season continues.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.