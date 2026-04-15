Their reduced lap speeds gave some impression to what effect the newly-enforced restrictor plates on the engine manifolds of sidecars will have on lap speeds at the TT. Their lap record for Jurby is 1min 08.112sec - Sunday’s best was 1:11.844 (a whole 3.7s down). Multiply that out over the full distance of the Mountain Course and it becomes blatantly clear that average speeds will be well down as previously suggested.