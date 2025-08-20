Classic TT stars John McGuinness, Davo Johnson, Ian Hutchinson and Shaun Anderson will be among the well-known faces at Jurby this Sunday for the open day.
Expect a full-throttle day of motorcycle and sidecar racing, high-octane parade laps and jaw-dropping displays of classic and modern race machines.
The Andreas Racing Association race school will be in full swing, plus there will be top vendors like Uggly & Co and Hancox Art, alongside tasty food and drink stalls.
Hosted by Andreas Racing Association, it will also feature the Steadplan and Wiz Norton teams, along with TV personality and petrol head Noel Edmonds.
It will be open from 9am to 4.30pm.
- The Joey Dunlop Exhibition officially opened at the Mercury Club in Noble’s Park (alongside the Grandstand) on Wednesday.
The exhibition, which has free admission, features everything from Joey’s toolbox to two of the bikes he rode to victory in his final TT in 2000.
