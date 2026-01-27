Liam Smith and his grandfather Adrian (Smith) achieved a unique double in the Isle of Man Centre Auto-Cycle Union motocross championship.
Aged 19, Liam won the adult title for the first time in what was his fourth assault at the series.
Adrian, 40 years senior to his grandson at 59, won the adult non-expert championship over the same five events at three different venues across the island.
The latter won no fewer than nine Centre stars when competing in sidecar trials between 1990 and 2012, six as a passenger and three as a driver in a father/son combo with Liam’s uncle Aaron in the chair.
The 2025 Centre motocross championship saw Liam get off to a winning start at Ballagarraghyn in late February, hosted by Isle of Man Schoolboy MCC.
Daniel McCanney won the next two rounds at West Kimmeragh (Ramsey MCC) and Knock Froy (Peveril) to move into the overall lead.
McCanney also won on the return to West Kimmeragh in October, but then suffered a lower arm fracture after colliding with Max Ingham in a non-Centre championship event at Knock Froy.
That left the door open for Smith to snatch the title away in the final round back at Jurby, but a series of postponements ultimately led to that event being canned and the five rounds held were all counted.
As McCanney had a no-score in round five, it left Smith his maiden title by a margin of 61 points, with defending champion Beau Brown third.
Orry Millward won the first non-expert round, Kyle Batty the second, Ethan Lamb the third, Millward the fourth and Jack Asbridge the fifth in what was a two-race event due to misty conditions at Santon.
Adrian Smith was consistent throughout and he took the non-experts title by a convincing margin of 143 points, with most of his rivals only riding four rounds or fewer. Indeed, Smith was the only rider to contest all of the five rounds held.
Aaron Kirk, who missed round one, finished runner-up on 389 points to Adrian’s 532, with Aaron Watson - who missed round five - runner-up, followed closely by Millward.
The 125cc youth class, previously known as Senior Schoolboys, went to Louis Piggin from Jacob Wilson, who won three of the four rounds he contested, with Olly Rungle third.
Two of the junior classes were won by brothers Marley and Maverick Meechan. Marley sealed 85cc Big-wheel with five straight wins, beaten in only one of the 14 races held. Riley Faragher, who denied him the full-house at Bride, was runner-up and Jake Kelly third.
Jason Keig won four of the five 85cc Small-wheel class to more than hold off Fred Carter and Stan Dentith, while Marley’s younger brother Maverick Meechan won four rounds out of five in the 65cc category to see off the challenge of Elijah Corrin and Thomas Clague.
Blayze Turner began as the rider to beat in the Autos, but he was beaten by Antony Millward in round two and Stanley Cain in round three last Spring. Blayze bounced back to form to win rounds four and five with full-houses of three wins at each.
Cain finished runner-up and Seb Havard-Inman third.
The top three in all of the classes will receive their prize at the new-look ACU Centre Stars evening on Friday, March 6 (fuller details to follow).
