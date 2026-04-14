LOCAL off-roader Tom Knight attended Noble’s Hospital’s children's ward on Tuesday to hand over a cheque for £6,000.
The money was raised in a time and observation trial at Snubby’s Glen in the Maughold/Dhoon area earlier this year.
He said: ‘It was ace that some of the professionals that cared for me 20 years ago still work on the ward and were available for the photo.
‘We have already ordered a sofa for the parents’ kitchen and are waiting on quotes for other items to help make the ward feel more comforting for children and families during their stay on the ward.
‘A massive thank you to everyone that rode and donated. The money raised will make a huge difference.’
Tom, 24, is off to Fort William in a couple of weeks’ time to contest the Scottish Six Days Trial for the third time, while his father Juan is attempting it for the 26th time. Also riding are Gary Flowers, Aleyn Taggart and Martin Goldie.
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