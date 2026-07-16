Isle of Man professional tennis player Billy Harris is now on the other side of the Atlantic in America preparing for the forthcoming US Open.
The 31-year-old reached the main draw at Wimbledon for the third year in a row recently, before losing a hard-fought battle against world number 22 Karen Khachanov.
With the next grand slam event, the US Open, just around the corner, Harris is stepping up his preparations for the New York event with various competitions stateside.
Qualifying for the Open is due to get underway on August 23 before the main draw starts on August 30 and continues until September 13.
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