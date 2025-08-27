Former Castletown resident Jonathan Rea MBE has announced he is to retire from racing at the end of the 2025 season.
The 38 year old, who lived in the island for three years between 2015 and 2018, has won six World Superbike titles.
All six were won in successive years between 2015 and 2020 while riding for the factory Kawasaki team.
In his 459 championship races, Rea secured 264 podium finishes, with 119 race wins and 105 best race laps.
Rea said earlier this week: ‘I've been thinking of this day for a long time and finally I've decided to step away from full-time racing and retire.
‘This sport has been everything to me. From growing up as a child in Northern Ireland dreaming of racing bikes to standing on the top step of the World Superbike Championship, winning races and world championships.
‘Throughout my career, I've only ever had one goal and that was to win, and that mentality defined who I was. I never raced to make up the numbers, I raced to be the best.
‘But the time has come to listen to my body, my mind and most importantly my instinct. If I can't race to win, it's time to step away.
‘I'm incredibly proud of what I've achieved during my lengthy career: six world championships, more than 100 race wins and so many other accolades along the way.
‘These are some records that I never imagined could be possible. But it's not the records, trophies or race wins, it's the people and the memories that I'll take with me forever.’
Rea has four rounds remaining in his World Superbike career riding for current team Pata Maxus Yamaha. He is next in action in France next weekend from September 5-7.