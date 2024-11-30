Myerscough College basketball coach Mark Rangeley visited the Isle of Man the weekend before last to run training sessions for the island’s under-18s and men’s team.
This was part of the preparations for the 2025 Ynys Mon basketball tournament.
Coach Rangeley started his basketball career at Hodgson School under the well-respected coach Roy Blake, before graduating to Blackpool Basketball Academy and further honing his skills in the Isle of Man at the NBC Basketball Camp, which formerly ran at King William’s College.
After a stint playing college ball in Iowa, USA he then returned to the UK signing contracts with Manchester Giants and Cheshire Phoenix where he still plays today.
The 6’ 6” guard brought a wealth of experience and insight for the island teams, focussing on finishing at the hoop and individual offence in two training camps that ran in the NSC and the Roundhouse.
‘The key to the modern game is transition offence,’ Rangeley explained. ‘Teams must push the ball forward and get the defence to commit so it opens up team-mates for easy buckets.
‘With quick pace the transition three can be the most open shot an offence will create and opens up good chances for rebounds before the defence can get set.’
Both the under-18s and men’s island teams will be venturing to Myerscough College, where Rangeley coaches, to test their skills against the local teams in the new year.
Orkney, the 2025 hosts of the Island Games, are unable to accommodate basketball and therefore the Isle of Man men’s and women’s teams are building up to a basketball tournament that Ynys Mons is hosting in its place.
The under-18s have been working hard with their sights firmly set on the future and the Island Games here on the Isle of Man in 2029.
Another session of open try-outs for the island teams will be held in January, with further details to be announced in the coming weeks.
MARTIN DUNNE